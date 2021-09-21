A recent increase in student loan forgiveness scams have Pennsylvania state officials warning borrowers to stay alert and be cautious.
People should avoid giving away their personal information to recent emails, letters and calls that claim to offer student loan debt forgiveness, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and Pennsylvania Department of Education.
“With the continuing pandemic, many consumers have been in search of financial relief,” said Secretary of Banking and Securities Richard Vague. “Like other scams, these perpetrators prey upon the hope and vulnerability of people, creating an ideal scenario to take advantage of them.”
Scams are telling people that there is a “CARES Act loan forgiveness” and a “Biden forgiveness program,” but both of those do not exist.
Officials said that people should not give sensitive information like a Social Security Number or credit and bank information to unsolicited sources and make sure that emails sent to them have a .gov domain.
Borrowers can stay vigilant and protect themselves by remaining skeptical and researching companies to make sure they are real and credible.
Other actions that borrowers can do is alert their servicer, monitor their credit report or freeze their credit if needed.
“Many students and families across Pennsylvania borrow funds to help finance postsecondary education, resulting in debt that may take years to pay off,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Noe Ortega. “It’s important for borrowers who are seeking student loan debt relief to be aware of the associated scams and avoid them at all costs.”
If someone shared their bank account or credit card information with a scammer then they should contact their bank or credit card company immediately and close accounts or stop payments.
Scams can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission or the Pennsylvania Attorney General and anyone can contact the DoBS at 1-800-PA-BANKS or 1-800-722-2657 to file complaints about financial transactions.
For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website.
