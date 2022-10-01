Student Spotlight: Towanda senior shines in and out of classroom

Between academics, athletics and an abundance of extracurricular activities, Logan Lambert doesn’t have much free time.
The Towanda Area senior is ranked No. 1 in his class with a 4.0 unweighted GPA. Lambert has also received a number of academic accolades including the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence and high honors throughout high school. He was also the Voice of Democracy Essay Winner, and is Towanda Area’s National Honors Society President and Senior Class President (a title he has held since freshman year).
Lambert also excels in four sports (soccer, football, basketball and track and field) for the Black Knights. The 17-year-old has earned 10 varsity letters and is expected to receive more this school year. He is captain of the soccer team and was a second team all-star selection and two-time offensive player of the year on his team.
On the gridiron, Lambert was an NTL all-star and a member of the all-academic and all-region teams. He’s an Amateur Union North All-Star in basketball and received the James G. Reagan Memorial award.
Track and field is arguably Lambert’s best sport, as he finished third place in the triple jump in last year’s District IV championships. He also won the event in the NTL meet.
Another extracurricular activity Lambert patakes in is the school’s news channel, Knightly News, where he’s a talk show host.
Outside of school, Lambert is passionate about music and even taught himself to play guitar.
“I love everything about music. I’ve taught myself guitar and have also taken a piano class which I really enjoyed. I’m also a big fan of vinyl records; I’ve accumulated a pretty nice collection over the years,” Lambert said. “Tyler, the Creator is definitely my favorite artist. Not only does he make incredible music, but he’s a person that I’m heavily inspired by. His creativity and ‘go getter’ attitude on life has shaped who I want to become as a person.”
As for future plans, Lambert is confident he will be a psychology major in college. His interest in psychology was sparked by some of his favorite movies.
“Movies are also very important in my life. Some of my favorites that I’ve seen have been Dead Poets Society, Stand by Me, and Into the Wild,” he said. “These movies especially have made me realize my love for psychology.”
Lambert attributes the psychology of certain aspects of his life to getting himself through trying times. In fact, his comfort food is chicken tenders, which he began enjoying when his older brother and sister went off to college. Interestingly, he correlates this particular food with how he copes with the absence of his siblings at home.
“The psychology behind why a buttermilk crispy chicken tender mesmerizes me so much. Since my brother and sister have been away at college for all my high school years, I can confidently say that Forrest, my cat, has gotten me through it all. Forrest and chicken tenders, of course,” Lambert said. “In all seriousness, my mom, dad, brother, and sister, as well as my girlfriend and friends have made me the person that I am today, and I’ll be forever grateful for them.”
