Student Spotlight: Towanda senior shines in and out of classroom

Towanda senior Logan Lambert is ranked No. 1 academically in his class. He is also a top athlete for the Black Knights, and even taught himself to play guitar.

 Photo Provided

Between academics, athletics and an abundance of extracurricular activities, Logan Lambert doesn’t have much free time.

The Towanda Area senior is ranked No. 1 in his class with a 4.0 unweighted GPA. Lambert has also received a number of academic accolades including the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence and high honors throughout high school. He was also the Voice of Democracy Essay Winner, and is Towanda Area’s National Honors Society President and Senior Class President (a title he has held since freshman year).