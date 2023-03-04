NORTH TOWANDA — On Thursday evening, the Northern Tier Career Center held its annual Demonstration Night where students discussed their career goals with the public and showcased their trade skills.

NTCC offers “vocational-technical education to the youth and adults of Bradford County and the Northern Tier by providing a curriculum, facility, and faculty that is responsible to the needs of business, the employment areas and the students enrolled,” according to its website.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.