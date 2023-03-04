NORTH TOWANDA — On Thursday evening, the Northern Tier Career Center held its annual Demonstration Night where students discussed their career goals with the public and showcased their trade skills.
NTCC offers “vocational-technical education to the youth and adults of Bradford County and the Northern Tier by providing a curriculum, facility, and faculty that is responsible to the needs of business, the employment areas and the students enrolled,” according to its website.
The school offers a wide range of trade programs that include automotive mechanics, construction, HVAC, pre-nursing, cosmetology, culinary management, information technology and welding.
The event also served as a fundraiser to help 17 students go to the SkillsUSA State Competition in Hershey, Pa. from April 12 to 14, according to Christi Warren, the SkillsUSA advisor.
NTCC student David Herman attends the school’s nursing program and was happy to discuss his achievements so far. He won first place for First Aid and CPR at the SkillsUSA District 6 Competition. Herman noted that anyone who takes first place at districts earns a spot at the upcoming state competition. He has also volunteered at HOPS EMS for three years as part of his goal to enter the medical field.
“If there’s a will, there’s a way,” Herman said. “If people work hard enough, they can make it happen.”
Also at the demonstration night was NTCC student Adam Leonard who is studying diesel technology. He won first place at the District 6 competition twice, including this year’s event. He hopes to earn first place at the upcoming state competition. Leonard earned second place at last year’s state event. He plans to pursue a career in the diesel business.
Pre-Nursing Program students Sarah Davy and Laci Niemczyk were present to talk about their program and future goals.
“I got my [Certified Nursing Assistant] certification through the school and that helped me get an even better job [at Bradford County Manor],” Niemczyk said.
She’s in the cooperative education program, which allows her to attend the school, work and get training on the job.
Davy serves as a Skills USA officer/reporter and won first place at districts for nurse assisting. She expressed her excitement that she and Niemczyk will go to the state competition to represent their program.
Both stated that the demonstration night helps promote NTCC to those who know very little about it.
“Some people have never been here before and they get to have a feel for the programs that we have,” Niemczyk said.
For the auto mechanics program, student Peyton Bellows stated that Thursday’s event allowed him to display his trade skills and show what he’s capable of accomplishing. Auto mechanics has always been his hobby and NTCC helped him perfect his skills.
Auto mechanics student Hannah Shutter stated that NTCC offers a pathway to many careers without having to pay a lot of money for college.
“I feel it’s important because college is really pressured on kids these days,” Shutter said. “It gives a lot of kids opportunities, especially those who can’t afford college.”
Automotive instructor Paul Price stated that a lot of visitors got to see the students working on vehicles and even gave them a lot of positive comments.
“A lot of people are excited about what we have here and what we do,” Price said.
Students learn the basics of auto mechanics in their first year and eventually learn about computer diagnostics, electric troubleshooting and many other topics in their second year.
“When the students leave here as seniors, they can obtain a PA inspection license and do their 609 certification for air conditioning,” he said. “They leave here ready to go out into the workforce as an entry-level technician.”
He noted that students work on vehicles that go back onto the road.
“What they learn here, they can take out and apply in the real world because I treat [the program] like the real world,” he said.
NTCC Executive Director Gary Martell stated that Thursday’s event was well attended and featured countless community members.
“It’s nice because we have the ability to pull resources to have eight school districts come together for a common cause,” Martell said. “I think that’s evident whenever you see the amount of families, neighbors and future students here.”
Students have the opportunity to sign up and go to the center for half-day programs for two years. That equates to 900 instructional hours, Martell stated. The state requires 720 instructional hours, which means the extra hours allows NTCC to offer additional projects to students.
Projects can be individualized for students depending on what their goals are, Martell noted. For example, if a student wants to be a mason, NTCC will find them projects involving concrete work, as well as opportunities for that career path.
“We are here for the students and providing them opportunities for their futures,” Martell said.
