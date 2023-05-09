SAYRE — A yearly arts festival highlighted the creative works of high school students from the Valley area.

Multiple students showcased their artistic creations at the Valley Arts4All event in Riverfront Park Saturday and Sunday. Booths were lined up on the park grounds and featured students’ drawings, paintings, photographs and handmade jewelry.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.