SAYRE BOROUGH – A little more than a month ago, Stuff the Bus kicked off a second year with hopes of helping Valley area students who are less fortunate.
The totals from the drive were recently announced, and the Sayre, Athens, Waverly and Tioga Central school districts have each been awarded $500 along with a quarter of the school supplies that were stuffed in a school bus parked in front of Valley Energy during the two-and-a-half-week promotion.
Using a school bus donated by Chambers Bus Service in Ridgebury, the public was challenged to fill it with donations during Valley Energy’s normal business hours starting Aug. 1.
The effort was coordinated through a partnership between Choice Radio and Valley Energy, with additional help provided by Encounter Church, which handled the distribution of the donations, and the Sayre Elks Club, which secured a $2,500 national grant toward the effort.
“It’s always an honor and a privilege to work within our generous community to help lend a hand to those in need,” said Choice 102 owner Chuck Carver. “Whether it’s Christmas is for Kids, Stuff the Bus, or another community-organized effort, our listeners never fail to respond to the call. We’re all very, very lucky to be part of a Valley that possesses such a big heart.”
Paula Piatt from Encounter Church added, “Each year, the members at Encounter look forward to the Stuff the Bus campaign and helping our local kids go back to school. Anytime we can reach out to the community in Jesus’ name, it’s an opportunity to show the love of Christ in action. The annual program fits perfectly into our mission of giving, loving and serving in Jesus’ name to see our community transformed one person at a time. We can’t wait to do it again next year.”
