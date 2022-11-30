Submissions open for non-competitive "bragging rights" deer harvest pictures

The Daily Review will be running its annual Big Buck Contest alongside a new “bragging rights” open submission for all harvests.

 Review File Photo

It’s fashion week in Pennsylvania, so long as that fashion is blaze orange.

Rifle deer season started statewide Saturday, and for most of the state that meant buck and doe were fair game for licensed hunters to bag and tag and show off to their gathered friends and family. The Pennsylvania Game Commission estimates more than 600,000 hunters across the state hunt deer each year, and for rural areas with lots of wilderness, the season can bring a rush of activity as people come from miles around to the best hunting spots.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.