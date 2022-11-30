Submissions open for non-competitive "bragging rights" deer harvest pictures

It’s fashion week in Pennsylvania, so long as that fashion is blaze orange.
Rifle deer season started statewide Saturday, and for most of the state that meant buck and doe were fair game for licensed hunters to bag and tag and show off to their gathered friends and family. The Pennsylvania Game Commission estimates more than 600,000 hunters across the state hunt deer each year, and for rural areas with lots of wilderness, the season can bring a rush of activity as people come from miles around to the best hunting spots.
For some, the deer hunting process never really stops. Outside of season, they plant food plots, install game cameras, identify game trails, search for sign and antler sheds. Others see the season as a time to get away from the stressors of life, sit in a stand with some coffee, and enjoy the quiet. There’s no “right” way to hunt, and its a tradition as old as the founding of our state.
The Daily Review wants to help keep that tradition alive. In the past, we’ve managed a Big Buck Contest for the biggest racks taken in the county, and will again this year. If you think your buck is a smasher, you can email a good picture of it to bigbuckcontest@thedailyreview.com. We’ll be accepting Big Buck Contest submissions through Friday, Dec. 2.
Submissions must include a picture of the buck as well as:
- Name
- Address
- Phone number
- Number of points
- Spread (inside to inside at the largest width in inches)
- Tag number
Any missing information will disqualify your entry. Late submissions will be run in subsequent editions but not enrolled in the big buck contest.
This year we are also running a non-competitive submission. If you hunt in our reading area, or took a deer you found impressive in our area, you are encouraged to send us a picture of you and your harvest and we will publish them in a future Weekend Review edition. We ask that submissions contain:
- Name of the hunter
- Hometown of the hunter
- Approximate location of where the deer was taken (ex. Rome Township, East Burlington, etc.)
- Date of the harvest
Buck or doe can be submitted; those submitting buck may include point totals and spreads/scores of the antlers if they desire. This will run separate from the Big Buck Contest, and is merely a chance to show the fruits of your hunting labor. Submissions can be sent to reviewnews@thedailyreview.com. Reminder: submitting to this email does not enroll your deer in the contest, it will just be shown with the bragging rights deer pictures.
You can submit your deer pictures throughout hunting season. Look for them in our Weekend Review.
Licensed hunting is a core part of conservation practices in Pennsylvania and the United States, as managing deer populations through hunting curbs overpopulation and limits deer/human conflict. Charitable giving of harvested deer is also a major way hunters are able to give to their communities, and over 187,000 pounds of venison was donated to families in need in Pennsylvania in the 2021-2022 hunting season.
As the season continues, we hope to help it bring communities and families together, and celebrate the hard work and dedication to the art. A few of our writers partake in the sport as well. Hunting season ends at dark Dec. 10, and hunters are reminded there is no deer hunting Dec. 4. We’d like to remind all our readers to stay safe, follow state regulations and guidelines, and go with luck into the woods. And let us help you show off.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
