SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY — A Sugar Run man was killed in a Monday morning crash on Route 706 in Rush Township in Susquehanna County.
Justin L. Moon, 26, was riding his 2006 Yamaha Star when he lost control of his motorcycle while approaching a right-hand downhill curve in the roadway, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Moon was struck by a dump truck and thrown from his motorcycle before coming to final rest in the eastbound lane around 8:23 a.m. He was pronounced deceased on scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.