ATLANTA — A local student of Northern Tier Career Center earned a significant placement at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta.
Clayton R. Petlock of Sugar Run won the high school bronze medal in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration during the competition held from June 21 to 22. He also earned a Skill Point Certificate at the competition.
Over 6,000 students nationwide competed and displayed their skills acquired through career and technical education.
“The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres,” according to SkillsUSA. The organization presents the annual competition to foster “a verified talent pipeline for America's skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap.”
On June 23, students received a total of 1,250 gold, silver and bronze medals during the SkillsUSA Awards Session. National medalists gained Skill Point Certificates for meeting threshold scores in their respective competitions. The certificates serve as indicators of proficiency and workplace readiness. The winners can add their certificates to their employment portfolios. Some students earned industry prizes and tools for their trade or scholarships.
"This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates SkillsUSA at its finest,” SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis said. “Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members."
Students with outstanding state-level performances at springtime career competitions advanced to the national championship. During the event, student showcased their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills at 110 different hands-on competitions that included robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.
“Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material,” according to SkillsUSA. “The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference.”
Over 1,200 industry judges and technical committee members oversaw the contests. Representative from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions assessed students for standards as entry-level workers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.