Suit-Kote selected for Merrill Parkway seal coating

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Scheduling is currently being worked out for the sealcoating of the John B. Merrill Parkway after Suit-Kote of Halstead submitted the lowest bid for the job, at $66,647.54, and was approved by the Towanda Borough Council Monday.
According to borough Manager Kyle Lane, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation estimated that the project should cost around $67,000. The cost will be covered under the borough’s Liquid Fuels funding.
The three other bidders exceeded this amount, with Vestal Asphalt of Vestal pricing the work at $78,092.77, Russell Standard Corporation of Fayetteville at $82,000.90, and Midland Asphalt Materials Inc. of Bloomsburg at $79,523.43.
Lane noted that roughly 10% of the cost will be covered by North Towanda Township due to their ownership of part of the parkway.
Lane plans to contract line painting separately since he said it ends up being less costly than when that service is included with the bid.
The borough will take care of some base repairs in-house and might handle the crack sealing beforehand, although Lane said there is a possibility the work will get hired out.
“Hopefully we’ll have that all done before Riverfest,” he added.
The roadway will be closed off in sections during the borough’s preparatory work, while the entire length will be closed off during the seal coat process, Lane previously stated. He anticipates that the closure during the seal coat process could last one or two days.
Elizabeth Street — Merrill Parkway traffic light
In addition, Lane is considering a change to the traffic light at the intersection of Merrill Parkway and Elizabeth Street due to issues the borough has experienced with the light recently.
“If anybody has been driving through town lately, you’ll notice that the parkway light just randomly goes flashing yellow and then it will go back and it will start working again,” Lane said. “Whenever I call the repairman, who is down in Wyoming (County), by the time he gets here it’s working again.”
Lane proposed to keep the light flashing yellow for parkway traffic and red for those approaching from Elizabeth Street. A number of borough council members voiced their support for the change given the minimal traffic coming from Elizabeth Street.
Before making any changes, Lane said he wants to research the implications of changing the light more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.