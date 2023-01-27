Sullivan announces he will not run for commissioner this year

TOWANDA – John Sullivan announced on Thursday that he will not run this year for a fourth term as Bradford County Commissioner.
Sullivan, a democrat, will serve the rest of the year before retiring.
“You have to know when to say when,” said Sullivan, who will turn 75 this year. “The wife and I will do some traveling and spend more time with our grandson. We have a farm in Wysox so there’s always things that need to be done there.”
Also serving terms as commissioner from 2000-2003 and 2008-2011, Sullivan hopes to generate interest in future candidates for the position.
“It’s a great job and I’ve made a lot of great friends.” said Sullivan, who began his current term in May of 2020. “We had some challenges, especially with the pandemic. But I feel we’ve done very well as a board. We didn’t always agree, but we agreed to disagree. I’m also very appreciative of all the county workers.”
