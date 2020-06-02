A man who served on the Bradford County Board of Commissioners twice previously has returned to the board to complete the term left vacant with the passing of Ed Bustin nearly two months ago.
Bradford County President Judge Maureen Beirne announced Sullivan’s appointment Monday.
“All the applicants interested in filling the current vacancy are outstanding. It was a difficult choice,” Beirne said in a statement. “I appreciate the time each invested in forwarding letters of interest and resumes. I wish to thank them all for the interest in our beautiful county.”
Sullivan, who was one of 16 applicants vying for the appointment, said he wanted to return to office because he always enjoyed the work and the people, and he felt he had “a little gas left in the tank.” With the amount of competition, he felt fortunate to be selected.
Sullivan was sworn in at noon Monday. After taking his oath of office, the new commissioner then visited with a few department heads to get to know them better.
“There’s a lot of new faces since I was there last,” he said, while adding appreciation for how well he’s been received so far.
As he gets ready to take on his new responsibilities, Sullivan said one of the big challenges he’s bracing for are the potential financial impacts from COVID-19, but he’s ready to serve with an open mind and respect for the people he serves.
He noted that it’s bittersweet to be taking over for Bustin, who had served as commissioner from 2015 until his sudden passing on April 19 at the age of 59.
“He touched so many people in a relatively short period of time,” said Sullivan. “He was a good man and a good commissioner.”
Sullivan previously served as commissioner from 2000 to 2003, and then again from 2008 to 2011. This latest term will continue through 2023.
“I’m just looking forward to the challenge,” he said.
