Sullivan County author pens tale blending comedy, fantasy, adventure

SULLIVAN COUNTY — A local resident of Sullivan County has tapped into her creative side and penned an imaginative tale filled with humor and adventure.
RoseMarie Rocchino is the author of “Load Them Down,” a story set in Laceyville that blends comedy and fantasy that readers can dive into. The narrative begins when three robbers enter the town during the local launderette’s “scrub down” promotional event. They proceed to steal most of the townspeople’s undergarments and take off with the items. The story enters the realm of comedic fantasy when the remaining undergarments come to life and band together for a search and rescue of their kidnapped friends led by the town sheriff.
“It’s a funny adventure about the town,” Rocchino said.
Born and raised in Bridgeport Pa., the 71-year-old author stated that she has always had a vivid imagination since she started writing tales at age nine. When she was 23, Rocchino took a writing course at the Montgomery County Community College.
“They wanted a short story, a two-page story, and I came up with this introduction to this story that I wrote in the laundromat,” she recalled.
Rocchino stated that she raised two children on her own and didn’t have time to immediately develop and expand her short story into the tale it is today. That changed when she took a trip to England and finished the story there years later. She also ventured to Ireland and Wales during her trip.
The nation across the pond gave some recognition to the Northern Tier author. The London Book Festival gave “Load Them Down” an honorable mention during its festivities.
“I’m still shocked!” exclaimed Rocchino about hearing the news regarding the recognition.
Rocchino expressed that she’s happy to engage in a creative pursuit that makes her happy and laugh. She hopes others will give her story a read and have as many laughs as she did.
She is also a proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren. When she writes a story, she sits down with the grandkids and reads to them. She quipped that they are critics, but very good ones with great feedback.
Rocchino has three other books as well. All of her books can be purchased online at Amazon.com.
