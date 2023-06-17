Sullivan County author pens tale blending comedy, fantasy, adventure

RoseMarie Rocchino is the author of “Load Them Down,” a story set in Laceyville that blends comedy and fantasy.

 Photo provided by RoseMarie Rocchino

SULLIVAN COUNTY — A local resident of Sullivan County has tapped into her creative side and penned an imaginative tale filled with humor and adventure.

RoseMarie Rocchino is the author of “Load Them Down,” a story set in Laceyville that blends comedy and fantasy that readers can dive into. The narrative begins when three robbers enter the town during the local launderette’s “scrub down” promotional event. They proceed to steal most of the townspeople’s undergarments and take off with the items. The story enters the realm of comedic fantasy when the remaining undergarments come to life and band together for a search and rescue of their kidnapped friends led by the town sheriff.

