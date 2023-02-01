LAPORTE — During the Sullivan County commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, commissioners Donna Iannone, Darlene Fenton, and Brian Hoffman unanimously approved the allocation of “$14,674.34 from Opioid Settlement funds to Sullivan County Victim Services to provide the drug and alcohol prevention programming ‘Too Good for Drugs & Violence’ to students enrolled at the Sullivan County School District during the 2022-2023 school year,” as per the meeting agenda.
While talking to Iannone after the meeting, she noted that addressing the opioid epidemic will be a major goal for her final year as commissioner.
“I’ve been recently selected to be part of the National Opiate Coalition to help figure out how we can help people get through recovery, prevention, for people with the opioid epidemic,” said Iannone. “So that’s gonna be one of the things I get to do the last year, which I think is a great honor to try to help people that are in active addiction.”
Her other main objective is to promote outdoor recreation, as she is the president of the Pennsylvania Trail Advisory Board. She specifically noted the importance of getting kids outside.
“It helps your mental health,” said Iannone. “I think people need to be active, and it helps their psyche. They feel better about themselves and everybody else.”
Looking back over her two terms as Sullivan County Commissioner, Iannone said one thing she is most proud of is the health care brought to the county.
“We own a medical center, and we were able to bring in a new clinic — rural health — so our people don’t have to travel. They can come right here to Laporte and see a doctor.”
The clinic also provides eye care and dental services to residents of Sullivan County.
A desire to help people was actually what made Iannone want to run for commissioner in the first place.
“After meeting a lot of the people (in Sullivan County) I wanted to give back,” said Iannone. “To help someone that can’t help themselves — like the senior citizens, or kids that might have issues or someone that is involved in active addiction. To help people that might need more, might need some assistance.”
When asked why she decided not to seek reelection, Iannone said “it’s time to pass it on to somebody else.”
“I’ve been here eight years, I’m turning 60,” said Iannone. “I travel, and I haven’t really been able to do that as much.”
Once she has completed her final year as commissioner, Iannone has plans to cycle across the United States from San Diego, Calif. to St. Augustine, Fla. After her cross-country trip, she’ll be going to Africa to cycle in support of women’s cycling.
“Then I’ll be broke,” said Iannone with a laugh. “And then I don’t know. I might be volunteering. I don’t know what I’ll end up doing.”
“We’re going to see what happens,” Iannone continued, “what doors might open.”
Those interested in running for Sullivan County Commissioner to fill Iannone’s seat can file petitions starting Feb. 14.
When asked what she would say to anyone thinking about running, Iannone said “go for it.”
“It can definitely be rewarding,” said Iannone. “You can make a difference.”
