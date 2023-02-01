LAPORTE — During the Sullivan County commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, commissioners Donna Iannone, Darlene Fenton, and Brian Hoffman unanimously approved the allocation of “$14,674.34 from Opioid Settlement funds to Sullivan County Victim Services to provide the drug and alcohol prevention programming ‘Too Good for Drugs & Violence’ to students enrolled at the Sullivan County School District during the 2022-2023 school year,” as per the meeting agenda.

While talking to Iannone after the meeting, she noted that addressing the opioid epidemic will be a major goal for her final year as commissioner.