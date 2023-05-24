Sullivan County Commissioners approve recognitions for youth and medical services staff

LAPORTE — During the Sullivan County commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners approved one resolution and two proclamations that are intended to recognize the dedicated staff of Sullivan County Children & Youth Services and Emergency Services.
Resolution 2023-2, which was unanimously approved, recognized the dedicated staff of Sullivan County Children & Youth Services following the proclamation of Child Welfare Professionals Appreciation Week as June 5-9, 2023 by Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Jake Heckrote, a caseworker for Sullivan County Children and Youth Services, read from the resolution.
“The challenging task of investigating child abuse, providing supports to families, assessing safety, and providing services to ensure that Sullivan County’s children are provided with nurturance, family connections, support as they transition into adulthood, and services that allow a child to remain safely in their home or return home as expeditiously as possible falls to the child welfare professionals of the Sullivan County child welfare system,” Heckrote said. “Child welfare professionals selflessly undertake the endeavor to protect Sullivan County’s children, often with long hours, tremendous demands, and with dramatic impacts to their personal life.”
The first proclamation of the two, which were both unanimously approved, recognized May 21 through May 27, 2023 as Emergency Medical Services Week.
Brian Hoffman, vice chair, read from the resolution.
“The members of emergency medical services teams are ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Hoffman said. “Emergency medical services has grown to fill a gap by providing important, out of hospital care, including preventative medicine, follow-up care, and access to telemedicine... With the EMS Strong theme, EMS WEEK: Where Emergency Care Begins, We encourage the community to observe this week with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.”
The final proclamation recognized Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) Day as May 24, 2023. Joe Carpenter, Director of Sullivan County Emergency Services, read from the proclamation.
“Emergency Medical Services for Children relies on its established partnership within the EMS community, as well as multidisciplinary teams of healthcare providers across the emergency care continuum to help states and communities reduce child and youth disability and death due to severe illness or injury,” Carpenter said.
During the meeting, the Commissioners additionally held a hearing for the Sullivan County Community Development Block Grant FFY 2023 and unanimously approved several other motions pertaining to the acknowledgement of hiring of Jared Houck as Deputy Sheriff and service agreements for community events.
