LAPORTE — On Tuesday morning, the Sullivan County commissioners held a brief meeting where they discussed and approved several miscellaneous items.

The first item on their agenda was added after the 24-hour pre-posting requirement due to time sensitivity. The commissioners made the motion to accept a quote from Cisco-Duo for the purchase of a security license and hardware tokens for the amount of $5,920.92.

Connect with Maddy: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; maddy@thedailyreview.com.