LAPORTE — On Tuesday morning, the Sullivan County commissioners held a brief meeting where they discussed and approved several miscellaneous items.
The first item on their agenda was added after the 24-hour pre-posting requirement due to time sensitivity. The commissioners made the motion to accept a quote from Cisco-Duo for the purchase of a security license and hardware tokens for the amount of $5,920.92.
This purchase will enable dual factor authentication, an increasingly common form of added online security, especially within organizations. Chair Donna Iannone said that this will specifically increase the security of the commissioners office emails.
The commissioners approved a donation in the amount of $36,650.20 to Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services Council. The donation represented five percent of the 2022 Act 13 Impact Funds, a percentage which is set to be distributed each year.
In 2022, Sullivan County received a total of $758,004.01 in Act 13 Impact Fee distribution for 2022. Chair Donna Iannone said that the percentage of Act 13 funds donated to the Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services Council each year is always five percent, no matter the amount.
The commissioners awarded the bid for the elevator modernization project to Port Elevator, Inc. for a total of $119,400. They also approved a 24-month agreement for electricity supply with Freepoint Energy Solutions at a fixed rate of $0.08/kwh effective through Aug. 1, 2025. The commissioners received several other quotes, but said that this quote would save them around $15,000 to $18,000 each year, depending on usage.
