Sullivan County Commissioners’ three contested seats secured
After a contested race for Sullivan County Commissioner three open seats, Brain Hoffman (R) obtained 1,257 votes while Darlene Fenton (R) obtained 1,113 votes, Donna Iannone (D) had 823 and Jim Cimino (D) had 466, though the results at this time are unofficial. Hoffman and Iannone are both incumbents as Commissioners along with Wylie Norton who was not on the ballot for this election.

Katrina Wilkins (R) obtained 1,163 votes for the County Treasurer seat over Terry Markee (D) who had 823 votes. Bobby Montgomery (R) ran uncontested for County Sheriff and received 1,741 votes. Kelli Carpenter (D/R) ran uncontested for the Prothonotary seat and obtained 1,927 and Wendy Hastings was uncontested for County Coroner with 1,750 votes.

Results at this time are still unofficial and are subject to changes. A full list of unofficial county and municipal election results are as follows:

County Sheriff — (4 year term)

Bobby Montgomery (R) 1741

Prothonotary, Register and Recorder, Clerk of Courts — (4 year term)

Kellie Carpenter (D/R) 1927

County Treasurer — (4 year term)

Terry Markee (D) 823

Katrina A. Wilkins (R) 1163

County Commissioner — (4 year term)

Donna Iannone (D) 805

Jim Cimino (D) 466

Brian Hoffman (R) 1257

Darlene A. Fenton (R) 1113

County Coroner — (4 year term)

Wendy Hastings (R) 1750

County Auditor — (4 year term)

Vivian McCarty (R) 1405

Carol A. Miller (R) 1303

Sullivan County School Director — (4 year term)

Jessica A. Pennella (D) 930

Rebecca J. Ferguson (D) 820

Nolan Chase (R) 1406

Anthony R. Durland (R) 1224

Hal Stockdill (R) 1119

Sullivan County School Director — (2 year term)

Darwin Hatch 138

Aaron King 31

Cherry Township

Supervisor — (6 year term)

Thomas P. McDonald (D) 142

Philip J. Snyder Jr. (R) 228

Auditor — (6 year term)

0 write in votes

Constable — (2 year term)

0 write in votes

Bernice Precinct

Supervisor — (6 year term)

Thomas P. McDonald (D) 31

Philip J. Snyder Jr. (R) 73

Auditor — (6 year term)

0 write in votes

Constable — (2 year term)

0 write in votes

Colley Township

Supervisor — (6 year term)

Timothy Brown (D) 13

Arthur G. Durland (R) 34

Auditor — (6 year term)

0 write in votes

Constable — (2 year term)

0 write in votes

Lopez Precinct Supervisor — (6 year term)

Timothy Brown (D) 51

Arthur G. Durland (R) 41

Auditor — (6 year term)

0 write in votes

Constable — (2 year term)

0 write in votes

Davidson Township

Supervisor — (6 year term)

Linda L. Gavitt (D) 98

Auditor — (6 year term)

0 write in votes

Auditor — (4 year term)

0 write in votes

Auditor — (2 year term)

0 write in votes

Constable — (2 year term)

0 write in votes

Dushore Borough

Council — (4 year term)

Maureen Allen (D) 91

P. Dean Homer (R) 124

Gerald W. Frank (R) 122

Constable — (2 year term)

0 write in votes

Elkland Township

Supervisor — (6 year term)

Joey M. Fiester (R) 170

Auditor — (6 year term)

Raechelle Shelly Curry (R) 164

Auditor — (4 year term)

0 write in votes

Auditor — (2 year term)

0 write in votes

Constable — (2 year term)

0 write in votes

Forks Township

Supervisor — (6 year term)

Daniel J. Lambert (D) 76

Auditor — (6 year term)

Jody E. Lambert (D) 75

Constable — (2 year term)

0 write in votes

Forksville Borough

Council (4 year term)

Leonard W. Heaton (R) 50

Auditor — (6 year term)

0 write in votes

Auditor — (4 year term)

0 write in votes

Auditor — (2 year term)

0 write in votes

Constable — (2 year term)

0 write in votes

Fox Township

Supervisor — (6 year term)

Andrew Trostle (R) 82

Auditor — (6 year term)

0 write in votes

Constable — (2 year term)

0 write in votes

Hillsgrove Township

Supervisor — (6 year term)

Ron Smith (R) 50

Supervisor — (2 year term)

0 write in votes

Auditor — (6 year term)

0 write in votes

Constable — (2 year term)

0 write in votes

Laporte Township

Supervisor (6 year term)

Dennis Dekrane (D) 62

Richard L. Marks (R) 130

Auditor — (6 year term)

0 write in votes

Constable — (2 year term)

0 write in votes

Laporte Borough

Mayor — (2 year term)

Charles Schultz (R) 95

Council (4 year term)

Robin Simpson (R) 81

Micheal D. Peterman (R) 78

Constable — (2 year term)

0 write in votes

Shrewsbury Township

Supervisor — (6 year term)

Carl Rine (R) 82

Auditor — (6 year term)

0 write in votes

Constable — (2 year term)

0 write in votes

