Sullivan County Commissioners’ three contested seats secured

After a contested race for Sullivan County Commissioner three open seats, Brain Hoffman (R) obtained 1,257 votes while Darlene Fenton (R) obtained 1,113 votes, Donna Iannone (D) had 823 and Jim Cimino (D) had 466, though the results at this time are unofficial. Hoffman and Iannone are both incumbents as Commissioners along with Wylie Norton who was not on the ballot for this election.
Katrina Wilkins (R) obtained 1,163 votes for the County Treasurer seat over Terry Markee (D) who had 823 votes. Bobby Montgomery (R) ran uncontested for County Sheriff and received 1,741 votes. Kelli Carpenter (D/R) ran uncontested for the Prothonotary seat and obtained 1,927 and Wendy Hastings was uncontested for County Coroner with 1,750 votes.
Results at this time are still unofficial and are subject to changes. A full list of unofficial county and municipal election results are as follows:
County Sheriff — (4 year term)
Bobby Montgomery (R) 1741
Prothonotary, Register and Recorder, Clerk of Courts — (4 year term)
Kellie Carpenter (D/R) 1927
County Treasurer — (4 year term)
Terry Markee (D) 823
Katrina A. Wilkins (R) 1163
County Commissioner — (4 year term)
Donna Iannone (D) 805
Jim Cimino (D) 466
Brian Hoffman (R) 1257
Darlene A. Fenton (R) 1113
County Coroner — (4 year term)
Wendy Hastings (R) 1750
County Auditor — (4 year term)
Vivian McCarty (R) 1405
Carol A. Miller (R) 1303
Sullivan County School Director — (4 year term)
Jessica A. Pennella (D) 930
Rebecca J. Ferguson (D) 820
Nolan Chase (R) 1406
Anthony R. Durland (R) 1224
Hal Stockdill (R) 1119
Sullivan County School Director — (2 year term)
Darwin Hatch 138
Aaron King 31
Cherry Township
Supervisor — (6 year term)
Thomas P. McDonald (D) 142
Philip J. Snyder Jr. (R) 228
Auditor — (6 year term)
0 write in votes
Constable — (2 year term)
0 write in votes
Bernice Precinct
Supervisor — (6 year term)
Thomas P. McDonald (D) 31
Philip J. Snyder Jr. (R) 73
Auditor — (6 year term)
0 write in votes
Constable — (2 year term)
0 write in votes
Colley Township
Supervisor — (6 year term)
Timothy Brown (D) 13
Arthur G. Durland (R) 34
Auditor — (6 year term)
0 write in votes
Constable — (2 year term)
0 write in votes
Lopez Precinct Supervisor — (6 year term)
Timothy Brown (D) 51
Arthur G. Durland (R) 41
Auditor — (6 year term)
0 write in votes
Constable — (2 year term)
0 write in votes
Davidson Township
Supervisor — (6 year term)
Linda L. Gavitt (D) 98
Auditor — (6 year term)
0 write in votes
Auditor — (4 year term)
0 write in votes
Auditor — (2 year term)
0 write in votes
Constable — (2 year term)
0 write in votes
Dushore Borough
Council — (4 year term)
Maureen Allen (D) 91
P. Dean Homer (R) 124
Gerald W. Frank (R) 122
Constable — (2 year term)
0 write in votes
Elkland Township
Supervisor — (6 year term)
Joey M. Fiester (R) 170
Auditor — (6 year term)
Raechelle Shelly Curry (R) 164
Auditor — (4 year term)
0 write in votes
Auditor — (2 year term)
0 write in votes
Constable — (2 year term)
0 write in votes
Forks Township
Supervisor — (6 year term)
Daniel J. Lambert (D) 76
Auditor — (6 year term)
Jody E. Lambert (D) 75
Constable — (2 year term)
0 write in votes
Forksville Borough
Council (4 year term)
Leonard W. Heaton (R) 50
Auditor — (6 year term)
0 write in votes
Auditor — (4 year term)
0 write in votes
Auditor — (2 year term)
0 write in votes
Constable — (2 year term)
0 write in votes
Fox Township
Supervisor — (6 year term)
Andrew Trostle (R) 82
Auditor — (6 year term)
0 write in votes
Constable — (2 year term)
0 write in votes
Hillsgrove Township
Supervisor — (6 year term)
Ron Smith (R) 50
Supervisor — (2 year term)
0 write in votes
Auditor — (6 year term)
0 write in votes
Constable — (2 year term)
0 write in votes
Laporte Township
Supervisor (6 year term)
Dennis Dekrane (D) 62
Richard L. Marks (R) 130
Auditor — (6 year term)
0 write in votes
Constable — (2 year term)
0 write in votes
Laporte Borough
Mayor — (2 year term)
Charles Schultz (R) 95
Council (4 year term)
Robin Simpson (R) 81
Micheal D. Peterman (R) 78
Constable — (2 year term)
0 write in votes
Shrewsbury Township
Supervisor — (6 year term)
Carl Rine (R) 82
Auditor — (6 year term)
0 write in votes
Constable — (2 year term)
0 write in votes
