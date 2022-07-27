Sullivan County Deputy Game Warden saves man’s life, honored with award

Deputy Game Warden Michael Scott received a Life Saving Award at the Pennsylvania Game Commission Board of Commissioners meeting in Harrisburg. Scott helped save a man’s life after his tractor flipped over on him.

 Photo provided by the Pennsylvania Game Commission

HARRISBURG — A Sullivan County deputy game warden was praised for his life-saving actions that occurred during one of his morning patrols.

Deputy Game Warden Michael Scott responded to a life-threatening incident after he received a rescue call over the country radio, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. He was patrolling the youth spring turkey hunt at the time. Scott arrived and helped two neighbors rescue a man who was trapped and severely injured after his tractor flipped over on him while pulling stumps.

