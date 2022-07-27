Sullivan County Deputy Game Warden saves man’s life, honored with award

HARRISBURG — A Sullivan County deputy game warden was praised for his life-saving actions that occurred during one of his morning patrols.
Deputy Game Warden Michael Scott responded to a life-threatening incident after he received a rescue call over the country radio, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. He was patrolling the youth spring turkey hunt at the time. Scott arrived and helped two neighbors rescue a man who was trapped and severely injured after his tractor flipped over on him while pulling stumps.
Scott ran back and forth from a nearby barn to the scene with supplies for the rescue effort, such as wooden blocks and boards. The victim was conscious and breathing at first, but his condition worsened due to broken ribs and a punctured lung sustained from the incident. The man survived due to the quick responses from Scott, the Shunk Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Chief Ed Minnier and others on scene, the game commission added.
For his contribution, Scott received a Life Saving Award at the Pennsylvania Game Commission Board of Commissioners meeting in Harrisburg.
“Mike has been a deputy game warden for over nine years and works tirelessly helping anyone in need,” said State Game Warden Rick Finnegan.
He stated that Scott works hard and logs many hours as both a deputy and driver for the Elkland Township Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance.
“Mike is an asset not only to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, but to the local community as well,” Finnegan added.
