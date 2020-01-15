DUSHORE — Months after Columbia County Child Development Program, which operates the Sullivan County Head Start branch in Dushore along with Head Starts in Berwick, Benton, and Bloomsburg, announced their intentions to close the Dushore office in June of 2020, Sullivan County teachers, parents, officials and children are facing an uphill battle to continue federally funded early childhood education in the near future.
Since the CCDP decided to close the Sullivan County office in September, Sullivan County community members have teamed up to form an action committee dedicated to keeping the Head Start office open in Sullivan County. The committee, called Sullivan County Head Start Action Committee, has grown from just a few members to over 130 in that time and is in the process of acquiring non-profit status to better address the current lack of early childhood education in Sullivan County.
The group along with the Sullivan County Commissioners created an informal online survey of Sullivan County residents to better understand how many families have Head Start eligible children in the county after the CCDP claimed that there were not enough income eligible Sullivan County families to keep the program going. The results of the survey, while unscientific, showed that there were more than enough families with children in Sullivan County that would qualify for Head Start, differing from the CCDP’s claims.
The CCDP also claimed that increased competition from a Pre-K Counts classroom in Dushore created a drop in eligible students. The HSAC claims that the CCDP information is flawed and that communication breakdowns between the CCDP and the Dushore office, among other issues, contributed to the flawed information.
Since the CCDP, who is in full and total control of the grant application, has already applied for a five year grant with federal sources to continue offering Head Start classrooms in their locations without the inclusion of the Dushore office. Without previous knowledge of the closing, Sullivan County may not have a pathway to funding their Head Start office for the 2020-21 school year and possibly beyond due to the short span of time to find an organization that is capable of applying for and offering Head Start classrooms.
The HSAC and commissioners are exploring possible solutions to the short-term issue as well as a long-term plan.
To make the county more appealing to future grants the HSAC is establishing a Head Start waitlist, increasing support, community engagement and recruiting for the facility, and possibly creating a separate entity that would be capable of writing and holding their own grant. The group intends on submitting reports of their surveys and other pertinent information to the Administration of Children and Families to be included with the CCDP grant proposal, a measure that the group is not confident in to fund their Head Start office, but one they feel they have to take.
The more likely solution to the short-term issue is that of a new provider coming into the area and applying for the money available to Sullivan County children. The group has been in contact with potential providers, but no certain action has been taken as of yet.
A possible long-term solution to the Head Start office, one being spearheaded by the commissioners, is to partner with the existing Bradford-Tioga Head Start offices in their next grant period. Commissioner Donna Iannone said in the group’s most recent meeting on Thursday that the county would have much better relations with Bradford-Tioga as the counties already have many numerous working relationships. Currently, all solutions are still in preliminary phases.
