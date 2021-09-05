FORKSVILLE BOROUGH — The Sullivan County Fair returned this year with its emphasis on agriculture and bringing the community together at the Sullivan County Fairgrounds.
Last year’s fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and organizers were happy to bring the event back this summer.
“A lot of work came into this year like rebuilding the grandstands for events,” said Jillian Verelst. “It’s really exciting to be back this year.”
Verelst was crowned this year’s Sullivan County Fair Queen in a ceremony that kick off fair week on Tuesday and she was more than happy to receive the honor and fulfill its many roles.
“Throughout the week I have been promoting agriculture, answering people’s questions and handing out prize ribbons at events,” said Verelst.
Various animal shows have been held by 4-H for fair attendees that included rabbits, livestock and poultry.
She said there has been more people in attendance this year than previous ones and it was good to see a local tradition return.
“We are a small community fair and we enjoy being here to promote agriculture and showing off our agricultural roots,” said Kim Phillips, the Sullivan County fair board president.
This is her first year in the role of board president and despite a lot of hard work, she said it has paid off.
“Everybody seems happy and thrilled to be here,” said Phillips. “We also have more vendors now than when we had in 2018.”
Classic fair food treats like funnel cakes, barbecue, ice cream and lemonade were sold by vendors, while events throughout the week included amusement rides and tractor pulls.
On Saturday, the animal dress up contest and the Dairy Promotion Team’s moo off contest were held in the daytime and the truck pull was conducted in the evening.
The demolition derby class during fair week has been held in honor of local native Randy Lewis who passed away earlier this year due to COVID-19, according to Phillips.
Today is the last day of fair activities that will include kids activities like the kiddie demo derby and hay bale throwing contest, while the demolition derby will be at 6 p.m. Driver pre-registration is required and there is a driver entry fee of $50. Gate and derby admission will be $15 per person, while a gate, derby and pit pass will be $20 per person.
