FORKSVILLE BOROUGH — The Sullivan County Fair is back with its classic rides, fair food and plenty of attractions to keep attendees entertained.
Tractor pulls were held at the fairgrounds, while a 4-H and rabbit show in the barn arena had prizes awarded to participants with multiple rabbit breeds. Musical performances from the Hess Boys and Ray Own were held on the outside stage.
Admission to the fair is $6, which includes parking and the rides. A new event this year is the garden tractor pull, which was brought back for the first time in a few years, according to Fair Secretary Deborah Sample.
“A lot of people have said that the tractor pull is one of the better ones in years,” said Sample.
This year, organizers acknowledge Eloise Caseman as the “Friend of the Fair” for being a fair volunteer for over 30 years.
“She’ll be right at the gate greeting people with a smile on her face,” Sample said.
Today the fairgrounds will host the 175th Anniversary Celebration of Sullivan County with the Sullivan County commissioners in attendance.
Events at the fair today will also include Senior Citizens Day where all seniors will receive free admission. In the Hart Building, there will be the chili cook-off at 1:30 p.m., an apple pie contest judging at 2:30 and a homemade ice cream and milkshake contest at 3:30. The Grand Paraders square dancers will perform on the outside stage at 5 p.m., while there will be dairy cattle and goats judging in the barn arena. A free mini horse pulling event in the grandstands at 7 p.m.
A tractor pull will be held tomorrow at 6:30 p.m., while Saturday will feature the garden tractor pulls at 9 a.m., family games at 3 p.m. and the truck pull at 6 p.m. Sunday will feature a Kids Day with a demo derby for kids ages 3 to 10, as well as the demolition derby at 6 p.m.
Sample stated that fair organizers work very hard to put on good festivities for its patrons. While this year’s events have kicked off, organizers already have their sights set on the future.
“As soon as this one is over, we will be immediately planning next year’s fair,” Sample said.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
