FORKSVILLE – With K-9’s, cows and revving trucks, the Sullivan County Fair celebrated its second to last day on Saturday and prepared to close the book on it’s 168th year.
The fair’s theme of Fairs Feature Agriculture was showcased Saturday as the area’s agricultural heritage took center stage with a 4-H costume contest, rabbit agility show, live K-9 show and Moo-off competition as well as the 4-H Achievement Program awards.
Sullivan County Fair President Deveron Wilcox stated that though agriculture is especially highlighted through this year’s theme, it’s a key element of the event every year.
“That is important to us every year...it’s for the kids, it’s for the animals, that kind of stuff...that’s really the important thing,” he said
Wilcox explained that the fair provides an opportunity for individuals to see animals and learn hands-on where food comes from — an important lesson in a society that continues to become further separated from farming.
“(The fair) brings a lot of the families who are not used to being around animals kind of back to reality,” he said. “It’s important to kind of bring people back to this is how it starts, if you want to eat meat, that’s where it starts.”
Wilcox stated that overall the fair has had “a very decent year so far” with steady crowds and numbers up from recent years.
Fair leadership has made several adjustments to the event this year, including moving the truck pulls to Saturday night and ending the fair on Sunday instead of Monday, introducing a square dance demonstration, Veteran’s Day activities, and bringing back a tractor obstacle course after a several year hiatus.
Wilcox commented that even with changes to the event’s lineup, traditional activities that make the fair a local favorite have remained including tractor and horse pulls.
Today’s last day of the 168th Sullivan County Fair will include a Kiddie Demo Derby, Kids Pedal Pull, hay bale throwing contest, greased pig race, RC Cars Demo Derby and Cow Pie Bingo as well as other live entertainment and a Demolition Derby at 6 p.m.
Wilcox stated that all events will be moved inside in the event of rain with the exception of the Demolition Derby, which will take place rain or shine. More information can be found at sullivancountyfair.com.
