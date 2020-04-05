Sullivan County gets first confirmed COVID-19 case (free to read)

Sullivan County now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In its latest update, the DOH said as of midnight Saturday there were 1,597 additional positive coronavirus cases and 34 new deaths across Pennsylvania. Overall, there has been 10,017 cases across 64 counties and 136 deaths. There have also been 60,013 people who have tested negative.
Although a little more than 40% of the positive cases are among adults ages 25 to 49, most of the patients who have bended up hospitalized or who have died remain 65 and older, according to the DOH.
Bradford County also had an additional case reported in the latest statistics, bringing its total to 10. Lycoming County is also now reporting 10 confirmed cases, while Susquehanna County is at five and Tioga County has three.
DOH Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine reiterated her call for residents to take the pandemic seriously.
“We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe,” she said. “We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
In addition the the stay-at-home order, people are encouraged to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 second, or use hand sanitizer if soap and water isn’t available; cover coughs and sneezes with their elbows instead of their hands; avoid touching their face; stay at least 6 feet away from others, also known as social distancing; and regularly clean surfaces that are frequently touched, such as counter tops and remote controls.
Officials have previously noted that even those who don’t show symptoms could become carriers and unknowingly spread the coronavirus if not taking these precautions.
