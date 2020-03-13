One man is building a plane by hand. Robert J. Heinrich has a goal and he has been systematically pursuing it on his own for just over a year.
Heinrich is a Sullivan County High School graduate and after leaving high school he had a stint in the Navy. While in the Navy, he became a mechanic working on aircraft like the A-6 Intruders and the F-14 Tomcat. These were huge steps from the wooden model planes he had constructed as a kid, however he has utilized all of his training and hopes to pass his test in his own plane.
Heinrich intends to build a replica of the F4U-5 and it will be roughly ¾ of the normal size. This plane was extremely adaptable but spoke fondly of the bomber variants. While building his plane, he is using a wooden model’s build plans and scaling them up to an actual size that he will one day be able to fly. Currently Heinrich has built entirely by hand the wings, fuselage frame, and even acquired the engine for the aircraft.
Eventually the wooden frame will be covered with fiberglass and filled out with everything required to get a plane up and off of the ground safely. Though Heinrich does wish to stay as close to being a replica as he can, he isn’t afraid to add his own personal touch. His daughter has already began customizing the pin-up girl, traditional artwork seen on planes in this era, to be displayed proudly on the nose of his craft.
While he isn’t sure of when the project will end, one thing is certain, he intends to see it through and into the sky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.