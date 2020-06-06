Other schools in the area had a first this year when they had to plan ad hoc graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Sullivan County, who had a fire in their auditorium before last year's graduation ceremony, had a little experience in planning the ceremony in an irregular place. The Griffins sent off 35 new graduates in an outdoor ceremony with limited friends and family of graduates socially distanced seated on the soccer field and the graduates and administration along South Street in front of the school. Community members that could not attend the ceremony lined the streets surrounding the school with encouraging signs for the 2020 class that was robbed of the end of their last year in high school. Look for full coverage in tomorrow's edition of The Daily Review.
