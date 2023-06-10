FORKSVILLE — On Friday evening at the Forksville Fairgrounds, 37 Sullivan County High School seniors received their diplomas and began the next chapter of their lives.
Class Vice President Stella Harney welcomed the graduating class, along with family, friends, faculty and staff to the ceremony. She reflected on the fact that her graduating class may have gone to different elementary schools, but they all ultimately ended up together.
“Though some of us were apart for kindergarten, the rest of our school years together were filled with making memories, forming bonds and growing in our own ways,” Harney said.
She described what her and her classmates’ dreams were in elementary school, and thanked everyone for always supporting their ambitions.
“Though it may seem scary or nerve wracking to leave home and start our new paths, we all have our little community by our sides forever,” Harney said.
Salutatorian Tyler Houseknecht said that inspiration was the strongest motivator of all. He called upon his classmates to always fight for what they believe in to achieve success.
“If failure is inevitable, if you know you are going to lose, it is better to fight as much as you can to the end; giving up squanders any chance for you to pursue your dreams again,” Houseknecht said. “Here, in this great country, it is not only our right but also our duty to fight for what we believe in, no matter how hard the fight, until we either succeed or are remembered for our valiant efforts.”
Valedictorian and Class President Peyton Pretti concluded the evening with kind words about her classmates.
“I know you all have the capabilities to do great things,” Pretti said. “I know you all can make an impact on this world that is everlasting. I hope as you grow from here you achieve your dreams. Times will get tough, tougher than it was here in the high school, but I know you will be able to persevere.”
Pretti ended her speech by asking her classmates to not forget the knowledge and memories that they have created together.
“As we say goodbye to our high school years may we not forget about everything we have learned here, may we not forget about those who helped us along the way, and may we use what we have obtained here to push us to make a difference in the world,” Pretti said.
Each speaker thanked everyone for coming and expressed gratitude for their unconditional support throughout the years.
