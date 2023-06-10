SC Graduation

High School Principal Lynn Eberlin introduces the Sullivan County High School Class of 2023.

 Review Photo/Maddy Vogel

FORKSVILLE — On Friday evening at the Forksville Fairgrounds, 37 Sullivan County High School seniors received their diplomas and began the next chapter of their lives.

Class Vice President Stella Harney welcomed the graduating class, along with family, friends, faculty and staff to the ceremony. She reflected on the fact that her graduating class may have gone to different elementary schools, but they all ultimately ended up together.