LAPORTE BOROUGH — The Sullivan County Commissioners moved to repair the Sonestown covered bridge after it sustained damages in the August 2018 flood in their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday morning. The bridge has been closed since the flood occurred.
The covered bridge is one of three historic covered bridges in the county, with the two others located in Forksville Borough and Hillsgrove Township.
The commissioners moved to enlist Lycoming Supply upon a recommendation from Stahl Sheaffer, the county’s engineering firm. The project will cost $116,559 and is paid for by FEMA.
Also in the meeting the commissioners approved a preliminary plan of disbursement for Community Development Block Grants aimed at coronavirus response via resolution. In the public hearing preceding the motion to pass the resolution to submit the CDGB application, the plan to disperse the $166,152 was detailed. The money dispersed will be a result of the CARES Act.
The money will be dispersed as follows: $104,687 dedicated to the Sullivan County Business Assistance Program that will aid businesses and low-income residents of the county that have shown hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic; $44,865 provided for EMS disinfection systems that will aim to keep EMS agencies and public service offices disinfected and virus free; $16,000 will be dispersed for administrative purposes.
The commissioners also approved a needs assessment certification and other requisite fair housing and section 504 resolutions to future CARES Act funding. The commissioners said that the funding is expected in the fall in the amount of one million dollars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.