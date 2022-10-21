Sullivan County Health Fair will feature Guthrie screenings

SULLIVAN COUNTY – The Guthrie Clinic will offer its health care services during a regional event that the public is encouraged to attend tomorrow.
Guthrie will offer in-person health screenings and answer questions from attendees during the 37th Annual Sullivan County Health Fair Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The fair will be held within the Sullivan County Elementary School located on 767 South Street, Laporte, Pa.
There will be Guthrie representatives from Radiology, Hospice, Pharmacy, Lab and Central Scheduling at the event. The health care professionals will talk with people about a variety of both primary and specialty services from Guthrie. Attendees will have the chance to also schedule future appointments at a Guthrie facility.
“They can review medication and counsel patients with questions on topics like breast care and diabetes and will also provide training on cleaning CPAP or BiPAP equipment,” according to Guthrie.
The health care provider noted that multiphasic blood testing will be available for a fee and people must pre-register for it. To register, call 570-268-2259.
The event is part of Guthrie’s continued efforts to provide screenings to the public to try to detect, diagnose and treat cancer early.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which has inspired Guthrie to provide mammograms on Saturdays at its various facilities.
“Catching breast cancer in early stages gives women the best chance of beating breast cancer and a mammogram is the best screening method for detection,” Guthrie announced in a statement.
Next month will be Lung Cancer Awareness Month and Guthrie will host “Shine A Light on Lung Cancer” on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn located at 255 Spring Street in Sayre. Guthrie is also using a robotic bronchoscope, which is used for patients with lung nodules to help detect lung cancer earlier.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.