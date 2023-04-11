Twitty and Lynn coming to Bradford County

Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn will bring the hits of their grandparents, Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn, to life May 26.

 Photo Provided

FORKSVILLE — Country music is a popular genre in the area, but residents aren’t always able to get to a large concert venue to see a live show.

They’ll get that opportunity on May 26, when country music duo Twitty and Lynn come to Sullivan County.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.