FORKSVILLE — Country music is a popular genre in the area, but residents aren’t always able to get to a large concert venue to see a live show.
They’ll get that opportunity on May 26, when country music duo Twitty and Lynn come to Sullivan County.
The concert, which will take place at the county fairgrounds in Forksville, is being organized by the Sullivan County Kiwanis Club. Bonnie Hock is leading the effort after attending a Twitty and Lynn show last year at the Keystone Theater in Towanda.
“My husband and I went and he said ‘You know, I’d see them again’ and I agreed,” Houck recalled of the massive show last March.
That started a months-long sojourn to book the duo, which will culminate in the May concert sponsored by Kiwanis. Houck explained that the Kiwanis Club sponsors many community events, such as the Sullivan County Library’s summer reading program. They also sponsor 4-H and school trips.
Twitty and Lynn are the descendants of one of the most iconic duos in country music, Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. Tayla Lynn is a granddaughter of Loretta, and Tre Twitty is the grandson of Conway. They’ve been touring together for more than five years, always with the support of Loretta, until her passing last October. Conway Twitty passed away in 1993. Twitty and Lynn work to keep their grandparents seminal works remembered.
“He’s such fun to work with,” Tayla said of her partner Tre in 2022, “We work well together. I’m a terrible harmony singer, but he’s really good at it so we compliment each other.”
The concert will be opened by yet another tribute act, as Heather Olson will be giving a Patsy Cline tribute performance from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Food vendors and a basket raffle will also round out the event.
Houck is excited that the concert is a go, and reminds residents that tickets are selling fast. Seating is available trackside as well as on the bleachers. Tickets can be found by searching ‘Sullivan County’ at eventbrite.com.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
