Sullivan County man reported missing

SULLIVAN COUNTY — A Sullivan County man has been reported missing and has led Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte to conduct an investigation.
James A. Ritinski, 69, of Cherry Township, has been missing since March 22, according to police. Authorities received the missing persons report on March 25 around 4:30 p.m. A ping of Ritinski’s cell phone indicated that his last known location was in the area of Mildred, Cherry Township on March 22.
