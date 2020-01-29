LAPORTE — The Sullivan County Commissioners have entered into an agreement with Family Practice Center to open a new facility in a county-owned building in their most recent meeting on Tuesday morning.
The building, known as the Sullivan County Medical Center, was used by the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and others to provide medical, dental and psychiatric service to Sullivan County residents. Commissioner Donna Iannone said after the meeting that the providers that had served the area since 1974 were looking for a way out and that the Family Practice Center was willing to step in and fill the void. FPC will continue to train students from PCOM in eight weeks cycles at the facility.
“This will be a huge benefit to the residents of Sullivan County,” she remarked. “It’s an opportunity to enhance the medical services offered to the people.”
“This is not something new for us,” said Benjamin Willard, CFO of Family Practice Center. “We genuinely look forward to being here and hopefully adding services, adding hours over time… The goal will be for us to increase some hours, be open for sure five days a week.”
The facility is already operating under Dr. Sam Schrack four days a week. Schrack, who owned and operated his own practice in Williamsport for 25 years before acting as the Muncy Prison Medical Director, said he was approached about running the facility when he was searching for more doctors to work in the Muncy Hospital.
“It’s another opportunity for me to get back into being a physician again,” he said after the meeting. “That was key.”
In rural areas like Sullivan County, it is much more common to see hospitals and service providers close than open. Since 2010, over a hundred hospitals in rural United States have closed, forcing rural people to travel long distances to meet their health care needs.
“We’re ahead of the game here,” Schrack said on the rural hospital issue. “We may be one of the first organizations in the country to have a program where we bring residents to Sullivan County and train with me.”
“There’s a rural health crisis, a lot of areas have rural hospitals closing,” Iannone added. “We’re very fortunate for this opportunity. We’re ecstatic to have them here.”
