LAPORTE — Despite being one the few remaining Pennsylvania counties to not have a resident test positive for the COVID-19 virus, Sullivan County is conducting county business in preparation for the worst, Commissioner Donna Iannone told the Review on Wednesday.
The county closed the courthouse last Monday, as did Bradford County, and have since been working with emergency medical services providers and fire departments to ensure that proper sanitization and equipment needs are met during the crisis. Iannone remarked that if an ambulance crew were to be infected it could cascade into the county being without EMS providers during the crisis.
“We’re trying to stay proactive,” Iannone said on Wednesday.
The county does not have a hospital, so any residents that may need medical care from the virus or any other reason would have to travel to either Bloomsburg, Williamsport, Danville or into Bradford County to receive treatment.
“We’re all at risk,” Iannone continued. “Most are staying home per the state order.”
The county is also a popular vacation area with wealthy people from out of the area owning second homes in Eagles Mere and other locations in the county. Iannone urges anyone traveling from outside the area to Sullivan County quarantine themselves in their residences, limit interactions and adhere to any state orders.
“If you’re sick stay home. The main thing is to follow the CDC and state guidelines,” she added.
