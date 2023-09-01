SULLIVAN COUNTY – Sullivan County has recently obtained state funding to be utilized for wastewater management.
On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development bestowed $777,500 in Community Development Block Grant funds to Sullivan County.
The grant will fund improvements to the county’s sewer system in Sonestown Village. DCED stated that the system has reached the end of its lifespan. Sonestown Village is near Muncy Creek, which experiences flooding around every five years.
“This project is for phase 2 of system upgrades which will include utilizing low-pressure lines throughout the entire village to replace the deteriorating gravity system as well as wastewater treatment upgrades to the plant,” according to DCED. “The upgraded plant will provide advanced wastewater treatment in tanks designed to be 14 feet above grade and safe from the risk of flooding during high-water events.”
CDBG funds seek to assist with “housing improvements, building suitable living environments, expanding economic opportunities geared to low- and moderate-income individuals, and improving critical community health and welfare infrastructure,” according to DCED.
Sullivan County is one of three beneficiaries of CDBG funds totaling $3.5 million for water and sewer projects:
Mifflin County obtained $921,380 of those funds for its Juniata Terrace Water System. The county will replace a water main to prevent possible breakage. The current line had three major breaks over a 15 to 20-year period. At one point, the breaks caused the area to have a two-day emergency water supply from a nearby water tank. The line is difficult to access, in part to its age since it was placed in the early 1900s, according to DCED.
Somerset County received $1.8 million to replace its Hooversville Borough Water System due to deterioration. The system experienced over 50% water loss, while contamination risks were presented. According to DCED, the Somerset County project will install “a new water line along Main, Water, and Lohr Streets, and Maple Avenue; 20 gate valves; a new service line; two new fire hydrants; two blow-off assemblies; 4,000 pounds of ductile iron fittings; and other necessary restoration. Additionally, the project will replace the existing 50-year-old finished water tank with a new 250,000-gallon water tank.”
