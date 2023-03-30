SULLIVAN COUNTY — A regional restaurant has been robbed for the second time in roughly a month.
An unknown burglar entered Colley Pub on March 18 around 3:38 a.m. and proceeded to damage a gaming machine and steal cash from it, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The restaurant is located on Route 87 in Dushore, Sullivan County.
This is the second burglary that has occurred at the restaurant this year. On Feb. 11 around 3:20 a.m., an unknown culprit entered the pub and stole $965 inside the building, police said. Both incidents are categorized as a burglary in a commercial setting by force, according to the police reports.
The investigations are ongoing and anyone will information should contact state police at (570) 946-4610.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.