generic crime

SULLIVAN COUNTY — A regional restaurant has been robbed for the second time in roughly a month.

An unknown burglar entered Colley Pub on March 18 around 3:38 a.m. and proceeded to damage a gaming machine and steal cash from it, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The restaurant is located on Route 87 in Dushore, Sullivan County.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.