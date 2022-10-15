Sarah Parrish, of Forks Township, Sullivan County, has been hired as the new Cooperative Communicator at Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative (REC). She joined the Cooperative on October 3, 2022.
Ms. Parrish is a lifelong resident of Forks Township and a 2017 graduate of Sullivan County High School. She recently worked for UnityLab, located just outside of Dushore, in logistics and customer support for Unity Laundry Systems. Prior to that she spent five years as a reporter for the Sullivan Review in Dushore. She is eager to get back into writing and spending time with members of Sullivan, Lycoming, and Bradford counties.
“I’m proud to represent Sullivan County REC and the beautiful counties we serve. I hope to bring our Cooperative and our rural community closer together and to keep our members informed of what’s happening in the co-op.” Ms. Parrish said. “I look forward to making new friends within the Cooperative and getting back into the Sullivan/Lycoming/Bradford County neighborhood.”
“We are excited to have Sarah join our Cooperative team. She is well-known and respected in Sullivan County and we look forward to Sarah making these same inroads in Lycoming and Bradford counties. I know she will be a great asset to the Cooperative and will do an outstanding job keeping the Sullivan County REC membership well informed of Cooperative initiatives moving forward.” said CEO John Lykens.
