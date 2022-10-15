Sarah Parrish, of Forks Township, Sullivan County, has been hired as the new Cooperative Communicator at Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative (REC). She joined the Cooperative on October 3, 2022.

Ms. Parrish is a lifelong resident of Forks Township and a 2017 graduate of Sullivan County High School. She recently worked for UnityLab, located just outside of Dushore, in logistics and customer support for Unity Laundry Systems. Prior to that she spent five years as a reporter for the Sullivan Review in Dushore. She is eager to get back into writing and spending time with members of Sullivan, Lycoming, and Bradford counties.