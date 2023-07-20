LAPORTE — On Tuesday evening, the Sullivan County School District board of directors accepted three resignations from their junior high basketball coach, music and band instructor and their athletic director.
The board accepted both the resignations of the junior high basketball coach and the music and band instructor of two years, Ryan Sagedy, unanimously and “with regret.” The agenda did not have “with regret” added to the acceptance of athletic director Ryan Solomon. The board provided that Solomon had worked at the school from May 31, 2022 through July 16, 2023.
Board Treasurer Harold Stockdill expressed opposition to accepting the athletic director’s resignation, but requested that they add “with regret” to his acceptance. Board member Joseph Fitzgerald opposed the addition of the words “with regret” to the motion, but the other board members complied. The motion to accept the athletic director’s resignation “with regret” carried 6 to 1, with Fitzgerald voting no.
When asked for further information on the reasons for the resignations, members of the board said the following:
“We’re unsure. The programs were moving ahead fairly well and there was a lot going on,” said Board President Gabriel Blasi. “Maybe [they were offered] better opportunities.”
“There was no personnel action, it was nothing like that,” said Superintendent Douglas Linder. “It was them making the decision to go to a different opportunity.”
Joseph Fitzgerald declined to comment on the matter. No further information was provided by the board.
The board additionally swore in a new member, Amanda Hoover, at the beginning of the meeting.
