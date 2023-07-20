LAPORTE — On Tuesday evening, the Sullivan County School District board of directors accepted three resignations from their junior high basketball coach, music and band instructor and their athletic director.

The board accepted both the resignations of the junior high basketball coach and the music and band instructor of two years, Ryan Sagedy, unanimously and “with regret.” The agenda did not have “with regret” added to the acceptance of athletic director Ryan Solomon. The board provided that Solomon had worked at the school from May 31, 2022 through July 16, 2023.