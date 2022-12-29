SULLIVAN COUNTY — Sullivan County Sheriff Bobby Montgomery will not seek re-election for a third term as county sheriff. He made the announcement Tuesday and the new term would start in 2024.

Montgomery was elected sheriff in 2016 and won re-election in 2020. He also currently serves as the president of the Pennsylvania Sheriffs’ Association.

