SULLIVAN COUNTY — Sullivan County Sheriff Bobby Montgomery will not seek re-election for a third term as county sheriff. He made the announcement Tuesday and the new term would start in 2024.
Montgomery was elected sheriff in 2016 and won re-election in 2020. He also currently serves as the president of the Pennsylvania Sheriffs’ Association.
“When I got elected, I said I was going to run two terms and consider if I wanted to run a third term,” Montgomery said.
Although he has enjoyed serving as sheriff, he expressed his desire to step back and give others the chance to take up the mantle.
“The time is right to let someone else with new ideas take the helm,” Montgomery said. “I am proud of the improvements I have made in the office, and the accomplishments I’ve achieved over the past seven years. I wish my successor the best of luck in the future.”
One particulate accomplishment was further computerizing the Sheriff’s Office, he noted. This was done to minimize computer mistakes and to track money to avoid embezzlement.
“Basically now it’s almost impossible to do, which I’m very proud of,” he expressed.
Montgomery started his professional career as a 911 dispatcher, which he did for almost 27 years.
“When I was in the middle of doing that, I met Deborah Hoover who was running for sheriff,” he recalled. “I was able to secure a part-time job with her and I just enjoyed it so much I just kept coming back.”
He started working in the Sheriff’s Office from 1988 to 1992 and again from 2007 to 2011 before returning in 2014.
Born and raised in Sullivan County, Montgomery has been happy to serve his hometown area. He expressed gratitude to all community members for their help during his tenure.
“I would like to thank Sullivan County residents for their constant support of me and of the Sheriff’s Office. Serving the citizens of Sullivan County, in this capacity, has certainly been my pleasure.”
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
