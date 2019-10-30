DUSHORE — Teachers, parents and volunteers of preschool age children in the Sullivan County area will be without the Sullivan County Head Start program starting in June of 2020 after the Columbia Child Development Program, which operates the Sullivan County branch along with Head Starts in Berwick, Benton, and Bloomsburg, decided to close the Dushore office in September. The Sullivan County Head Start program has been serving low income families of preschool age children in the county for over 30 years.
The move would leave Sullivan County as the lone county in Pennsylvania without a Head Start facility.
“After much discussion and internal debate, Columbia Child Development Program has reached the difficult decision to discontinue Head Start services in Sullivan County after June of 2020,” Cassie Weaver, the administrator of the CCDP, told the Review this week.
The CCDP says that the decision to close the Sullivan County office was due to low enrollment and competition from a Pre-K Counts office that opened in 2017 in Dushore, which is funded by state money while Head Start is funded federally.
“Ever since the Pre-K Counts classroom opened in September of 2017, our Head Start in Sullivan County has not met the required enrollment numbers — as required by the Office of Head Start in Washington D.C., the organization that we must ultimately answer to and which provides the large majority of the funding that has made our services in Sullivan County possible at all,” Weaver continued.
The CCDP claims that the competition forced their Head Start enrollment numbers of income-eligible students to fall below a sustainable level, and that they were forced to over-enroll at their other facilities to make up for the under-enrollment.
“Additionally, most of our families in Sullivan County are over-income and do not have the needs that the Head Start program is designed to meet,” Weaver continued. “Right now, we have 26 children enrolled and only nine of those children are income-eligible.”
The CCDP’s own community assessment told them that there are only 12 income-eligible preschoolers in all of Sullivan County and that Pre-K Counts’ classroom size of 17 can serve that population.
“These simple facts have necessitated that we reorganize our Head Start program,” Weaver concluded. “After lengthy discussions trying to come up with a solution, our management team proposed to CCDP’s Board of Directors and the CCDP Head Start Policy Council that we end services in Sullivan County. After more discussion — and what we can honestly call soul searching — both governing bodies approved unanimously. We very much regret the burden this will put on our current staff in Sullivan County, and we leave with heavy hearts, but we always must act in the best interests of our children. All of Sullivan County’s preschool children will continue to have services available to them through the Pre-K Counts program in Dushore.”
Stephanie Harriman, who has been a teacher at the Sullivan County Head Start for 10 years, says that it has been struggle to fill the classes in recent years, but every year they were able to maintain full classes.
“The parents are upset,” Harriman told the Review. “One of the biggest differences between Head Start and Pre-K Counts is that transportation is included with Head Start.”
Harriman also said that CCDP has offered slots to eligible children in their Columbia County schools, but few are expected to take advantage due to inconvenient locations and unmanageable travel time.
The transportation issue would present significant obstacles for any parent in the rural Sullivan County area, let alone parents that are low income and may have no transportation resources besides public offerings.
Sullivan County Commissioner Donna Iannone told the Review that the commissioners are aware of the “unfortunate” situation and that they are working with State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110), Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), and the Department of Health and Human Services to find out what their next step is.
“It’s a fight we’re undertaking to prevent this from happening,” she said.
Rob DeFeo, the founder of the Sullivan County Head Start Action Committee which is an advocacy group fighting to keep the Sullivan County Office open and fully funded, says that the CCDP is following the letter of the law but is not acting as a proper advocate for Sullivan County children.
“It seems to us that they have not provided the support that they have provided their other centers,” DeFeo told the Review.
The Sullivan County HSAC contends that program requirements for Head Start offices — like the standard that 90% of students enrolled meet low-income standards and “vigorous competition” between Head Starts to raise test scores — hurt rural schools like Sullivan County’s Head Start.
“The feasibility of this logic sounds good on paper. But a closer examination reveals a stunning paradox; while facilities who meet eligibility requirements are more likely to lose funding as a result of low test scores, facilities with higher test scores — like Sullivan County — are more susceptible to lose their funding by failing to meet eligibility requirements,” the Sullivan County HSAC’s mission statement reads. “It’s a heads I win, tails you lose reasoning that favors no one, despite the overwhelming evidence suggesting the program’s four pillars of education, health, law enforcement and economics last far beyond a child’s early years.”
DeFeo issued a response to Weaver’s reasoning behind the closing of the Sullivan County office on Monday.
“With with all respect to Mrs. Weaver, the decision to discontinue CCDP services in Sullivan County through committee vote without offering remedy, or allowing the center an opportunity to initiate remedy, is ludicrous. We contest both the merit and legality of the board’s decision to negatively impact the children and families in the manner it advocates,” DeFeo said. “We’ve continuously requested information regarding CCDP efforts addressing the center’s enrollment issue to no avail. Why they keep stonewalling us I’ve no idea. But HSAC will continue to lead the fight, wherever it takes us, to ensure a level playing field, and to give a voice to any family handicapped as a result of this deplorable decision.”
