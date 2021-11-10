A Sullivan County project dedicated to community wellness has received a financial boost from a new state funding program.
Gov. Tom Wolf approved nearly $36 million to 220 community revitalization projects with funding via the Neighborhood Assistance Program, which supports nonprofits, businesses and resident projects in distressed areas or low-income neighborhoods.
“Communities from every corner of Pennsylvania will benefit from this funding – the result of public-private partnerships and cooperation,” said Gov. Wolf.
The approved funding will support 19 community investments in the northeast region of the commonwealth.
The Loyalsock Foundation in Laporte Township will create a community wellness center and add acreage to The Summit: Center for Wellness campus with a tax credit amount of $35,750.
The organization seeks $80,776 to purchase 18.2 acres of land from the Sullivan County School District for the wellness center and they made a purchase offer of $69,000 that was approved on April 27 by the School Board of Directors for the sale for $71,000.
The project aims to encourage more physically activity since county residents do not have access to a fitness facility, indoor pool or central community center within the county.
Only 37% of the population have access to locations for physical activity, while Pennsylvania overall has 85.2% access for the past three years, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
According to the 2017 Pennsylvania County Health Rankings, Sullivan County ranked 66 out of 67 counties in health outcomes based on length and quality of life, while the 2019 Geisinger Community Health Needs Assessment report showed that 25.4% of adults in Sullivan County were physically inactive.
NAP can be used for projects in categories including affordable housing, community services, crime prevention, education, job training, charitable food, blight, special population issues, veteran’s initiatives, and long-term community revitalization.
