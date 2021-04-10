The John B. Merrill Parkway will undergo some maintenance this summer before the 2021 Riverfest kicks off on Aug. 19.
Towanda Borough is currently seeking bids to seal coat the roadway. Although a schedule for the work will depend on the availability of the winning bidder, borough road crews plan to prepare the stretch of road with crack sealing and, in some areas – predominantly on the northern portion of the road – milling and base repairs. This preparation work is tentatively scheduled for early or the middle of next month.
The project will be paid for through Liquid Fuels funding.
“Obviously they (the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) don’t give us near enough (funding) as we would like, but they give us enough to do a minor project each year,” Lane explained. “This year, I decided to do the parkway because it needs sealed, it needs a coating on top. There’s 15 inches of asphalt there when they built the parkway, so there’s plenty of base there, so I think seal coating will suffice.”
The roadway will be closed off in sections during the borough’s preparatory work, while the entire length will be closed off during the seal coat process. Lane anticipates that the closure during the seal coat process could last one or two days.
The borough is partnering with North Towanda Township for the project since the roadway crosses both municipalities.
