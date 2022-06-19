ASYLUM — The Susquehanna Summer Solstice Fest continued its celebration Saturday with a variety of activities like music, art and speakers delivering presentations at the French Azilum Historic Site.
People gathered at the site’s pavilion to hear multiple musical performances throughout the day. Musicians included Jay Smar NEPA Folk and Coal Mine Music; alternative rock band Cousin Auntie’s Ghost; Lindsay Van Gordon and Dallas Carter Band, and MAQ Combo, who performed classical jazz and Brazilian music.
Dance classes were also a feature at the event. Local historian Deborah Courville taught attendees how to perform historic 18th century dances, while event organizer Brian Keeler taught Balboa swing dance.
Presentations at French Azilum were from various speakers that included historians and ecologists. Saturday morning featured a canoe trip down the Susquehanna River for anyone interested in exploring nature.
“An important part of this festival is the environmental aspect of it,” said Keeler. “Our mission is to express the beauty of this area and how the environment needs to be protected.”
Keeler hopes to turn the festival into an annual event in the near future. He also stated that art and historical preservation are major features of the festival. There were 19 artists that participated in the festival’s plein air painting contest, in which they painted outside.
“A lot of us are painting historical landmarks in Wyalusing and Towanda,” he said. “We want people to know that this area has a wonderful history that’s worthy of portraying in art.”
Hughesville, Pa. native Stacy Kelley was one of many artists at the historical site that day. She had a canvas set up on an easel where she painted the likeness of a white house at the site.
“I’ve been making art since I was in elementary school, so it’s definitely a lifelong passion,” Kelley said. “A lot of my art features homesteads, so this site is perfect.”
The last day of the festival is today and features an art exhibit and awards ceremony at the TW Community room. The ceremony will be in affiliation with the Blue Heron Artisan Shop on Main Street in Wyalusing.
