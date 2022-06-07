Summer Solstice Fest hopes to inspire artwork, nature preservation

ASYLUM — An organizer of an upcoming art and music festival at French Azilum hopes it will inspire local residents to create works of art and become more engaged with land preservation.
Brian Keeler developed the idea for the Susquehanna Summer Solstice Fest, which will take place from June 14 to 19 as a way to resurrect a festival that formerly took place at the site decades ago. He also stated that it serves as a continuation of an Artists For Art Gallery event in Scranton that featured canoe trips for artists.
“I use to participate with my father in a French Azilum festival from the late 1970s to the 1990s, but that hasn’t happened for awhile,” he said. “This is also the 30th anniversary of [the Scranton AFA Gallery] canoe trips.”
He desired to bring the festival back, so he formed an event committee with friends in October of last year. The idea received strong support from local residents and organizations, like the Bradford County Regional Arts Council and the Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce.
Keeler is a painter who grew up in Wyalusing and currently splits his time between there and Ithaca, N.Y. He stated that he conceived of the festival as an Earth Day-type event in June with a theme of environmental protection of the Susquehanna River area.
“We are trying to make a statement to preserve and honor the beauty of our area and to protect it for future generations,” he said.
Presentations at French Azilum will take place on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. from various speakers, including historians and ecologists.
A river paddle from the Wysox Bridge to French Azilum will take place on June 18 starting at 8 a.m. Kayaks or canoes can be rented from Endless Mountain Outfitters, and registration for the paddle must be done in advance. There is also a requested $20 donation per boat to benefit the SSSF, according to its website. The canoe trip will feature stops for artists to paint, but everyone is welcome to join, Keeler stated.
Artists will create plein air paintings of towns and landscapes within 15 miles of French Azilum for an art contest, which will be part of the festival. Plein air paintings are works of art that are created outdoors by artists looking at a landscape of natural area.
On June 14, artists will gather in Wyalusing on Main Street to paint downtown. The public is invited to watch them paint. Artists will gather in Towanda to paint on June 16, and artists will assemble at French Azilum on June 18.
An exhibit and awards ceremony will end the festival on June 19 at the TW community room. The ceremony will be in affiliation with the Blue Heron Artisan Shop on Main Street in Wyalusing.
A music festival from June 17 to 18 will feature a multitude of acts in music genres including bluegrass, jazz and salsa. Musicians will include Clarence Spady, an award-wining guitarist and Scranton native, fiddle player Emerald Rae, zydeco dance band i’l Anne and Hot Cayenne from Ithaca, N.Y., and the Latin jazz ensemble The MAQ Combo, who will perform after a salsa dance lesson.
“The advantage of the music festival is that people get to hear a wide variety of music that they might not have the opportunity to experience,” Keeler said.
Kids aged 8 to 16 can participate in a mural painting on June 18 at 10 a.m. Young musicians aged 12 to 24 can perform one or three songs each in the pavilion at French Azilum on June 19 from noon to 1:30 p.m., according to SSSF’s website.
Anyone can view updates and new music added to the schedule at susquehannasolsticefest.com.
