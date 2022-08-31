Sunday Schoolers fundraise for TACO

The Towanda Area Christian Outreach (TACO) Food Pantry has served as a lifeline to those in need in Bradford County for years, and it could never continue its mission without the generous help of locals.
The most recent assistance they’ve received comes from Sunday School students from West Warren Congregational Church named Charles Eastman, Gerald Eastman, Kara Dughi, Eliza Rhodes, and Devin Rhodes.
Those students, led by Sunday School teacher Julie Bailey, have made a summer project of supporting TACO. The students lessons compared farming to having hope, which is a particularly important requirement for that job. The theme “Planting Seeds of Hope” equated sowing seeds, planting, and harvesting with sharing the hope of Jesus with others in the community.
The students held a fundraiser this summer and were able to raise enough funds to purchase a new vacuum cleaner for TACO.
The group is also organizing a garage sale on Sep. 3 at 6655 LeRaysville Road, Rome. The proceeds of that sale will go toward offsetting the expenses of a ministry student. Community members are encouraged to bring shelf stable donations to the sale for TACO. Donors are reminded to check the label of donated food to make sure it isn’t expired.
