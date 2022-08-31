Sunday Schoolers fundraise for TACO

Sunday Schoolers and their teacher from the West Warrent Congregational Church pose with the new vacuum they were able to purchase for TACO.

 Photo Provided

The Towanda Area Christian Outreach (TACO) Food Pantry has served as a lifeline to those in need in Bradford County for years, and it could never continue its mission without the generous help of locals.

The most recent assistance they’ve received comes from Sunday School students from West Warren Congregational Church named Charles Eastman, Gerald Eastman, Kara Dughi, Eliza Rhodes, and Devin Rhodes.