Bradford County Commissioners recently approved a contract with Hunt Engineering to expand Sunfish Pond Park in LeRoy Township.
Expanding Sunfish Pond has been part of the County Parks Master Plan, according to county Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams. During the public outreach process of that plan, several comments were received by people wanting more separation between the day use portion of the park and the camping/seasonal use areas of the park.
The project will involve construction of 36 new camping sites on the eastern side of Sunfish Pond Road. The sites will have electric and water service. These are meant as a replacement for the current 27 sites largely on the west side of Sunfish Pond Road.
Williams noted that building new campsites was also cost efficient.
“A number of the sites up there need infrastructure upgrades,” Williams explained, “In order for us to continue to use those sites we’d need to replace the electric service. At this juncture it makes more sense to pursue this project.”
The project is set to commence this year, with commissioners believing there will be minimal impact to existing campers this season and that the new lots will be ready for use next year.
