LEROY TOWNSHIP — Runners were off to the races in an attempt to see who could complete the most loops around Sunfish Pond on Saturday.
The Sunfish Shuffle displayed 125 runners on at the Sunfish Pond County Park in LeRoy Township
It is the second race in the three-part Bradford County Summer Parks Series that aims to promote local parks and raise money for different causes.
All proceeds from Saturday’s race went to the Northern Tier Veterans Group to help local veterans.
The event was a lap race in which participants could either run or walk in a 1 mile loop around the pond to see who could complete the most loops in three hours.
Zion Laudermilch, 16, completed the most of any participant with 25.
He said that the course is flat compared to other racing terrains, which made it easier to run.
Race participant Eric Kosek completed 23.5 miles in the race and said the event is fun for everyone to take part in.
“It’s a family friendly racing course because kids and adults can do it together,” he said. “I’m more of a trail runner so I’m use to hills and mountains and power hiking.”
Koser said the race is helping him train for an upcoming 100-mile race he plans on participating in.
Bradford County Deputy Chief Clerk Leah O’Neil organized the event with multiple volunteers and she was happy to see so many people participate. In fact, her expectations for registrations were greatly surpassed.
Volunteers made breakfast under a pavilion during and after the race, and served pancakes, eggs, bacon and sausage to hungry runners.
Volunteers also set up a tent where runners could have water, juice and snacks as refreshments during the race.
“It’s a good opportunity to enjoy the park,” said Bradford County Commissioner John Sullivan, who helped cook food for the runners. “This park is one of the hidden secrets of Bradford County.”
Bradford County Chief Clerk Michelle Shedden, who serves as the race director for the Summer Parks Series, said Saturday’s race went great due to the weather and the support of the volunteers and runners.
She also participated in the race and made sure everyone was OK during their run.
“You feel like you are part of the runners if you actually participate,” she said. “We are supporting our veterans while also promoting a local park that some residents may not think about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.