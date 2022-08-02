The Sunny Day Camp will return this Saturday, Aug. 6 at the McGowan Building at Marywood University from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Specifically, it will be located at the McGowan Center parking lot at the corner of North Washington Ave. and University Drive in Dunmore, Lackawanna County.

The event is a free camp hosted by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop P Wyoming and Troop R Dunmore. Boys and girls of all ages with a physical or mental disabilities are welcome to attend and meet officials such as state troopers, city and local police, fireman and other first responders, according to state police.

