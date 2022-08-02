The Sunny Day Camp will return this Saturday, Aug. 6 at the McGowan Building at Marywood University from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Specifically, it will be located at the McGowan Center parking lot at the corner of North Washington Ave. and University Drive in Dunmore, Lackawanna County.
The event is a free camp hosted by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop P Wyoming and Troop R Dunmore. Boys and girls of all ages with a physical or mental disabilities are welcome to attend and meet officials such as state troopers, city and local police, fireman and other first responders, according to state police.
Child participants will receive a Certificate of Attendance and other items at the event that will have food and giveaways. Attendees can expect to see police vehicles, K-9 units, horses, firetrucks and ambulances there as well.
Participating children should be from one of the counties served by Troop P or R such as Luzerne, Wyoming, Bradford, Sullivan, Lackawanna, Susquehanna, Wayne and Pike. A parent, guardian or caregiver must accompany children during the camp.
For more information, go to www.sunnydaycamp.org under the Find a Camp Near You link, Troops P&R or the Facebook page @sunnydaycampofPR.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
