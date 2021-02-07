SAYRE BOROUGH – Neighboring pizza shops Original Italian Pizza and Pudgies Pizza Sayre on Keystone Avenue doubled in preparations from last year to accommodate for the anticipated amount of orders this Super Bowl Sunday.
Tim Wood, OIP manager and head pizza chef and Kerry Brown, manager of Pudgies Pizza in Sayre, Watkins, and Waverly said the only day in recent memory that will compare is this past New Year’s Eve.
“New Year’s Eve is usually a very busy day, and this last year was the busiest that we ever had at my other store in Waverly, and I kind of expect the same thing to happen for the Super Bowl. I think it’s probably going to be the busiest Super Bowl that we’ve had in a very long time,” Brown said.
According to the National Chicken Council, Americans were predicted to break last year’s record and devour 2% more wings for Super Bowl LV.
The American Pizza Community said that this year’s sales would more than likely beat the record of 12.5 million sold last year.
The councils estimated that 1.42 billion wings and 12.5 million pizzas would be sold this Super Bowl Sunday.
“The Super Bowl is the big game of the year and this is kind of like our big game of the year,” Brown said.
Wood remembered that OIP sold about 350 large pizzas for Super Bowl LIV and estimates at least 600 this time around.
“We had to order about 20 more bags of flour than we usually do, just to be safe and have everything prepared. Especially since Friday and Saturday nights are always a little crazy here, we’ll have two busy days and then Sunday, which will be even crazier this year, this weekend if going to be madness” Wood said.
Wood said that his team ordered ten more cases of wings than they did last year. He noted that last year’s Super Bowl Sunday was a little slower than usual and attributed that to the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Brown was looking forward to the “controlled chaos” and guessed that he would sell 1,000 pounds of wings and about 400 sheet-size pizzas.
“I have a good crew at all the stores so it’s fun when you’ve got good people,” he said.
Brown and Wood predicted that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic would increase pizza and wing sales over last year.
“With everything going on, we expect more people to be at home with their family and friends since they won’t be going to bars and watching the Super Bowl,” Brown said.
Brown laughed as he said that this year’s pizza and wing sales would rise at his Waverly location as New York residents become temporary fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
OIP and Pudgies Pizza Sayre will be fully staffed this Super Bowl Sunday, a day Brown projected to be four to six times busier than the normal weekend rush.
