Tuesday’s announcement of a school mask mandate by Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam under the state’s Disease Prevention and Control Law removed the local choice in the masking decision that allowed most local school districts the flexibility to not require face coverings inside school buildings.
In a message posted to the Towanda Area School District’s website and Facebook page, Towanda Superintendent Dennis Peachey anticipated the decision would cause frustrations among many parents, and said he shared those frustrations.
“But I ask you to not make any educational decisions at this point,” he continued. “I feel strongly that being in school is what is best for our students physically, socially, emotionally, and academically.”
Peachey will issue additional information over the next couple of days as the continues looking into this issue, but reminded parents that children will still have an option with masking until Tuesday.
“We will get through this,” he said, while encouraging parents to contact building principals with any concerns.
According to the Department of Health’s order, face coverings will be required for teachers, staff, students and visitors inside a school building regardless of vaccination status starting Tuesday. The exceptions to the order are if wearing a face covering creates an unsafe condition; causes or exacerbates a medical condition; a face covering needs to be removed to confirm someone’s identity; if someone is working alone and does not expect in-person interaction; if an individual is under 2 years old; if a student is taking part in an indoor or outdoor sporting event; if a student has to eat, drink or play a wind instrument; or during high intensity physical education activities in a well-ventilated area in which students can remain at least 6 feet apart.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage noted that those with medical concerns related to face coverings will have to provide medical documentation from a physician.
“As an individual, whether you agree or disagree with this mandate, please keep in mind that we are a government entity and as such are required to follow issued mandates,” Stage said.
“One of the most incredible strengths of this Wildcat community is its ability to come together for a common cause during challenging times despite our individual differences and perspectives,” he continued. “This is especially true when it comes to the idea that giving our students the best opportunity to succeed is in-person within our buildings. I know this news can be challenging and difficult for some families. In-person learning is our commitment, but I think we can all agree that learning in-person is the most successful way for our children to learn and succeed academically, socially, and emotionally.”
He encouraged the community to work together so that they can move forward and keep those in the district healthy.
In the past two weeks of Department of Health reporting, there have been 88 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and three related deaths in Bradford County. During the two weeks prior, Aug. 3 to Aug. 17, there were 55 confirmed cases and one related death.
Earlier in the summer, weekly increases of confirmed COVID-19 cases had fallen as low as two, as reported in the department’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
Meanwhile, as state health officials continue to push vaccines as a key preventative measure, 19,155 of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents are fully vaccinated currently while 1,821 are partially vaccinated.
“I know these are very challenging times and can be very controversial times for our school district and the surrounding community,” said Canton Superintendent Eric Briggs. “I appreciate you understanding the position these mandates place the district in, and although we may not agree with the decisions, you continue to work with us as a school district. Let’s please work together so we can move forward in a manner that continues to keep our students and staff safe and healthy.”
Some of the area’s elected representatives also shared criticisms of the mandate Tuesday.
In a statement, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) said, “Time and time again, we have seen federal and state governments impose broad mandates that do more harm than good. Pennsylvanians are smart, hardworking people capable of making decisions for themselves. Gov. Wolf should not be dictating mandates to school districts; those decisions must be left up to parents and local officials. What may work well in Philadelphia is totally different in Williamsport, or Selinsgrove, or Tunkhannock. NO MORE MANDATES!”
State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) said local control is the best way to deal with the pandemic given the differing conditions of different areas around the commonwealth, and the governor’s move contradicts previous statements supporting local control.
“Regardless of your position on mask-wearing, when local officials are in control, you have the best opportunity to make your voice heard. Therefore, I will continue to stand for local control and no statewide mandates. It’s what the vast majority of people in the 68th Legislative District voted for when they approved two constitutional amendments limiting the governor’s emergency declaration powers,” he said. “The governor claims he and his secretary of Health are authorized to issue this mandate under the Disease Prevention and Control Law. If in fact this is a legitimate power, I can’t help but wonder why the governor called on the Legislature last week to pass a law to implement a mask mandate. Did he really think it was his only option or was it simply playing political theater with our kids?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.