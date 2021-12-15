With last Friday’s Supreme Court mask ruling, local school superintendents are clarifying their own districts’ face covering policies.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam’s masking order should be vacated immediately.
On Monday, the Towanda Area School District made mask wearing optional for its students, staff and visitors regardless of any parent opt out forms on file.
The district will still follow the federal directive that requires all passengers and drivers to wear a mask on school busses and vans, according to its website.
Towanda Superintendent Dennis Peachey stated that while it’s been a long process trying to keep up with changing mask rules, he is hopeful that the latest ruling will clarify any confusion that people have on the rules.
Having the option to wear a mask will make it easier for people to remember what is allowed at school facilities, according to Peachey.
The Canton Area School District will also make mask wearing optional moving forward, said Eric Briggs, the district’s superintendent.
“I believe this change will be a welcoming change to many families in the Canton community, but we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of all students and staff in the Canton Area School District,” he said.
The Troy Area School District will continue to follow their health and safety plan, which requires mask wearing inside schools for all staff, students, visitors and spectators, according to Assistant Superintendent Janilyn Elias in a post on the district’s website.
“While this means the Governor and his office are not allowed to make such an order, school districts do have the authority to require face coverings in their facilities as recommended by the CDC,” she stated.
Elias said that the district appreciates the support of the community as it works to educate students and keep everyone safe and will informed the public of new information.
The school districts of Athens, Sayre, Northeast Bradford and Wyalusing will have optional mask wearing for everyone, according to statements on their websites.
Districts reminded the public that they will follow the federal guidelines that require masks on public transportation like school buses and vans.
