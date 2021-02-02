Local superintendents are working to bring COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for school employees to each Bradford County school district.
Superintendents from multiple school districts in Bradford County have partnered with leaders of Guthrie Health Systems to potentially bring COVID-19 vaccination locations to each of the area’s school districts, pending approval of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Governor’s office, according to Wyalusing School District Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri.
Bottiglieri stated that local superintendents have been collaborating with both Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopeletti and Guthrie Executive Vice President and Chief Quality Officer Dr. Michael Scalzone in efforts to make vaccinations available to area school employees within their districts and “are extremely appreciative” for the professional’s recognition of “the importance of vaccinating the essential employees in the educational field.”
Bottiglieri explained the superintendents and medical leaders have determined that it will be necessary to provide vaccination opportunities for educational employees outside of traditional hospital settings.
“It has ... become clear that due to multiple complexities around the state's vaccination plan that as community leaders we need to provide a vaccination opportunity in each of the seven Bradford County school districts,” Bottiglieri said.
Nearly 1,000 Bradford County “school employees and affiliates” could be vaccinated through vaccination efforts placed within each school district, according to Bottiglieri.
“This effort has the potential to decrease the logistical burden placed on our area health care providers if such an opportunity were not available,” Bottiglieri added.
Bottiglieri stated that area superintendents “remain hopeful” that the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the office of Governor Tom Wolf soon permit the Commonwealth to move into Phase 1b of the state vaccination plan, which will allow educational employees to begin receiving vaccinations, and that state officials will approve remote site vaccination, which will enable vaccination locations to be organized not only in medical facilities but in each Bradford County school district.
“Bradford County superintendents remain committed to this project which may increase our ability to provide consistent in-person learning where students excel,” Bottiglieri said.
Guthrie did not respond to an inquiry for comment.
