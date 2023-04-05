Supporters hope Pa.’s new legislature will embrace open primaries, but at least one big hurdle remains

On primary Election Day 2023, independents will not be able to vote for candidates outside special elections.

 For Spotlight PA/Amanda Berg
HARRISBURG — Lawmakers and advocates who support opening Pennsylvania’s primary elections to over a million independent voters hope the legislature will take action this year, but at least one key senator stands in their way.